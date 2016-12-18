Several young Gamecocks take big steps in redshirt seasons

Each week in South Carolina’s 2016 season, almost all time on the practice field looked toward Saturday. Go 1-0 this week, focus on the next opponent. All the usual things.
But for an hour, it was about looking ahead.
Each Sunday, the young players who weren’t playing got some hands-on work with the staff, a chance to improve where the coaches could see how they were progressing.
“Those guys get an hour of coaching after we get done with the guys that played a bunch of snaps on Saturday,” Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said. “We get those guys out of the building on Sunday, out of the indoor and we go practice those guys and coach those guys. I’ve seen some really nice jumps.”
The group includes some of the 10 scholarship freshmen who have yet to play this season, plus North Carolina tailback transfer Ty’Son Williams, whose fall Muschamp praised. With some roster instability and depth issues, the team ended up playing 12 true freshmen, seven as starters, and lost a couple to injury or transfers.
Several guys made their mark.
“(Offensive lineman) Sadarius Hutcherson’s a guy that I think’s made some tremendous strides throughout the year,” Muschamp said. “(Defensive lineman) Stephon Taylor’s been a guy that’s done some nice things. (Defensive lineman) Aaron Thompson has done some nice things, continued to progress. ... Evan Hinson had a really good fall for us. All of those guys, they’ve done a nice job in the weight room. We’ve got a good young group.”
Muschamp added that freshman wide receiver Randrecous Davis is back at practice after a hamstring injury cost him most of the season. He was forced into the lineup because of injuries and quickly got hurt himself.
He won’t play in the bowl as the team plans to apply for a medical redshirt.
Across two sports
Muschamp also said Hinson has spent time working with Frank Martin’s basketball team. The 6-foot-4, 238-pound tight end had planned to try playing both sports and is now getting that chance.
“He’s been with them the last two weeks,” Muschamp said. “I know Frank’s excited about some things he can do.”
Although Muschamp isn’t much for the hardwood, he also offered what coaching he could to Hinson in that area.
“I’m going to work with him a little on the two-guard,” Muschamp said with a grin. “He’ll be ready to go ... whatever a two-guard is.”
