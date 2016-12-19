Ex-Gamecock Ryan Succop gets last laugh for Kansas City

Never has an attempt to ice the kicker backfired so much.
Even Tennessee Titans fan PGA golfer Brandt Snedeker was making fun of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid for calling a timeout to try to ice Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop, a former Chief.
Succop, a former South Carolina kicker, made a 53-yard field as time expired in a 19-17 win for the Titans on Sunday. Succop came up short on first attempt, but Reid called a timeout just before he kicked, so he got a second chance.
Given the new opportunity, Succop’s kick was good, and Titans fans everywhere were ecstatic. That includes Snedeker, who tweeted: “Thanks Andy Reid!!!!! TITAN UP!!!! Succop you BEAUTY!! So happy for these guys!!!!”
Succop’s postgame observation won’t warm the hearts of Chiefs fans.
“The first ball, I thought, I really hit well,” he said. “When it’s like 10 degrees outside the ball obviously doesn’t travel the way that it normally would. You don’t get the compression. I felt like I hit the first one good, and when it came up short, there was a second in my mind where I didn’t think I could reach it from there.
“So, on the second one, I kind of just had to throw technique out the window and really hit it as hard as I could. I told some of the guys this earlier. You could give me 10 kicks from there, and I don’t know if I can make one.”
With all he had Succop re-launched and the ball sailed over the crossbar with a couple of yards to spare.
The former Chief had applied the dagger to his old team. Succop was the final player selected in the 2009 draft, and he gave the Chiefs five solid seasons. In August 2014, the Chiefs waived Succop and kept rookie Cairo Santos.
Succop was immediately snapped up by the Titans, and in his first game in a different uniform, he kicked four field goals against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to help his team to an upset victory in the season opener.
After Sunday’s game, Succop met with several former teammates and joined a prayer circle with players from both teams.
“Even to this day, three years later, some of my best friends are in that (Chiefs) locker room,” Succop said.
Reid took the blame for the situation. After he called the timeout and watched the kick fall short, he dropped his head — and not to look at a play sheet.
“Listen, it didn’t work,” Reid said. “I’ve got to do better on that. It backfired.”
Comments