Birmingham Bowl: South Carolina depth chart

The South Carolina football team updated its depth chart for the upcoming bowl game against South Florida.
It’s the first major official update to the published depth chart since the preseason and is in line with what fans saw on the field in the latter part of the season. For example:
▪ Donell Stanley, listed as a right guard starter all season despite an opening-game injury, is now acknowledged as a backup to Cory Helms at the position. Chris Moody, a linebacker in the preseason, is now listed as a starting safety.
▪ Freshmen Jake Bentley, Rico Dowdle and Chavis Dawkins are listed as offensive starters, joining Bryan Edwards from the preseason depth chart. Other freshmen who have found their way onto the official depth chart include Kiel Pollard and T.J. Brunson.
OFFENSE
WR – SAMUEL (Dawkins)
WR – EDWARDS (Googer)
WR – DAWKINS (Smith)
LT – ZANDI (Park)
LG – BAILEY (Pellage)
C – KNOTT (Helms)
RG – HELMS (Stanley)
RT – YOUNG (Camper)
TE – HURST (Pollard)
TE – CROSBY (August)
QB – BENTLEY (McIlwain, Orth)
RB – DOWDLE (Turner, Williams)
DEFENSE
DE – LEWIS (Sawyer)
DT – STALLWORTH (Thomas)
DT – JONES (Griffin)
DE – ENGLISH (Wonnum)
MLB – WALTON (Pittman)
SLB – HOLLOMAN (Bryant)
WLB – ALLEN-WILLIAMS (Brunson)
CB – LAMMONS (Fenton)
S – SMITH (Elder)
S – MOODY (Montac)
CB – KING (Montac)
NICK – LAMMONS (Wilder)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – FRY (Woznick)
P – KELLY (Charlton)
LS – DR. WILLIAMS (McGriff)
KR – SAMUEL (Turner)
PR – LAMMONS (Fenton)
H – KELLY
