Teammates rave about Skai Moore’s behind-the-scenes progress

Bryson Allen-Williams is hoping he’s going to get some help from a familiar face next year in South Carolina’s linebacker corps.
“Skai (Moore), he’s a freak,” Allen-Williams said. “He’s a freak of nature. He’s probably around 6-2, 6-3, he can move around, he’s very long, he’s added a little bit of bulk. He is looking real good. I’m like y’all. I’m waiting to see if he’s going to return or not.”
Moore led the Gamecocks in tackles in 2013, 2014 and 2015 but missed the 2016 season due to a neck injury. He is on track to return to South Carolina’s team in 2017, head coach Will Muschamp said last week, but Allen-Williams would love to have some confirmation soon.
“I don’t know,” Allen-Williams said. “I don’t want to speak for him. Nobody knows anything for certain.”
Senior T.J. Holloman also said he was unsure what Moore’s future plans are.
“He looks great,” Holloman said. “I’ve seen him in the weight room working out. He’s working really hard, getting big. I saw him the other day and was like, ‘Man, how much muscle have you put on?’ He looks phenomenal. I’m excited for what his future holds.”
The Gamecocks have three senior linebackers in Holloman, Jonathan Walton and Bryson Allen-Williams.
