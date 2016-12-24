Gamecocks’ young defensive linemen coming along for 2017

South Carolina’s 2016 signing class went heavy on the defensive line. It was heavy enough that three players had spots in the rotation through the season, yet there’s still a group that managed to preserve a year of eligibility.
Learning under the guidance of position coach Lance Thompson, they’ll be in a spot to contribute next year. But they’ve already left an impression on the offensive linemen who have to handle them in practice every day.
“As far as Day 1 when they came in to now, I think that they’ve made significant improvement,” guard Zack Bailey said. “Stephon Taylor has made, I think, significant improvement. Aaron Thompson has done a good job. Kier (Thomas), he didn’t redshirt but he’s doing a great job with what he’s doing right now. A couple of those guys, Kobe Smith, same thing.”
Offensive tackle Mason Zandi spoke well of freshman Griffin Gentry, who joined Taylor (a four-star prospect) and Thompson (three-star) in redshirting.
Thomas started occasionally, while Smith was on the edge of the rotation and D.J. Wonnum came in as the No. 2 Buck.
USC will lose its starting defensive ends and a pair of tackles to graduation. That means chances to step up, and other Gamecocks have faith in the process that’s putting them in position to do so.
“Our whole group up front, those redshirt freshmen guys, they’re coached well. They know what they’re doing,” Zandi said. “They want to learn. That’s the most important thing. You can have all the strength and athleticism in the world, but if you don’t want to learn to be better, that’s something they all have. Their future is really bright.”
And that, in turn, can have benefits elsewhere on the roster.
“They’re doing a really good job and they’re building. They’re getting better every single day,” Bailey said. “That’s a good thing because it’s making me better.”
Comments