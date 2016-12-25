Gamecocks juniors ready for leadership roles in 2017

South Carolina was young on the offensive side, but the defense had a few old hands.
Defensive ends Marquavius Lewis and Darius English are seniors. Same with linebackers T.J. Holloman and Jonathan Walton, two of three primary players in that rotation. Safety Chris Moody eventually slotted in as a reliable older presence.
With their departure after this season, a new group has to step in, and those players are ready.
“We’re going to be very strong with senior leadership,” junior linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams said. “Me, Chris Lammons, Jamarcus King, Taylor Stallworth, Ulric Jones. We’re going to be a very senior-heavy team, and we’re going to work that way.”
King, a corner in his first year with the team out of junior college, echoed that, adding quarterback Jake Bentley and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, set to be a sophomore and junior in 2017, respectively, will be leaders for the offense.
Why those two, plus Lammons and Allen-Williams?
“They’re more outspoken,” King said.
The role of next year’s leaders starts the moment the bowl ends. Allen-Williams said the goals for 2017 will be on the table early, and it’s their job to make that crystal clear.
There was some urgency as he pointed out it will be his last season, and he’s got business to finish.
“We want to make sure this offseason that the guys coming in and the guys coming in in the summertime realize that we have goals that we’ve got to accomplish this year,” Allen-Williams said.
