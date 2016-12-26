Gamecocks in the NFL: Shell makes second start

Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
Had one catch for 9 yards in a 24-19 loss to Philadelphia. Has 16 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown for the season.
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
On injured reserve. Has five tackles for the season.
Busta Anderson, TE, Chicago
On practice squad/injured.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
On practice squad.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 38-17 win over Tennessee. Has started 15 games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
Had three tackles and a sack in a 12-10 win over Cincinnati. Has 52 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and two defended passes for the season.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
Had three catches for 37 yards in a 38-25 win over Minnesota. Has 26 catches for 321 yards and a touchdown for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
Played but had no statistics in a 22-21 loss to San Francisco. Has 10 catches for 70 yards for the season.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
Inactive for a 22-21 win over Los Angeles. Has 19 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards for the season.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
Had one catch for 6 yards in a 33-16 win over Carolina. Has seven catches for 52 yards and one touchdown for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
Had four tackles and defended a pass in a 34-31 loss to Miami. Has 48 tackles, five interceptions and 12 defended passes for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had three tackles and a sack in a 20-17 loss to Cleveland. Has 57 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and four defended passes for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
Had five catches for 92 yards in a 41-21 loss to Washington. Has 51 catches for 811 yards and two touchdowns for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
Played in a 12-10 loss to Houston. Has played in 15 games for the season.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Had two tackles in a 12-10 win over Cincinnati. Has 45 tackles, nine defended passes and one forced fumble for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
Had one tackle in a 38-25 loss to Green Bay. Has 52 tackles, three defended passes and one forced fumble for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington
On practice squad.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
The Lions were at Dallas late Monday. Has played in 12 games with two starts for the season.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
On injured reserve. Will not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Started a 41-3 loss to New England. Has played in seven games with two starts for the season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had four tackles in a 33-10 loss to Kansas City. Has 63 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and five defended passes for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 1-for-1 on field goals, 2-for-2 on PATs and kicked off four times for an average of 65 yards in a 38-17 loss to Jacksonville. Is 21-for-23 on field goals, 36-for-38 on PATs and has an average of 62.4 yards on 77 kickoffs for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
Had six tackles and defended a pass in a 34-31 win over Seattle. Has 60 tackles, one sack, three interceptions and eight defended passes for the season.
Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
The Lions were at Dallas late Monday. Has 27 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and one defended pass for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets
Had four carries for 14 yards in a 41-3 loss to New England. Has six carries for 18 yards for the season.
Follow on Twitter at @DCTheState
Comments