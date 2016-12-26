Bowl game a springboard for Gamecocks into offseason work

South Carolina needed to win a large share of its toss-up games and spring a timely upset to reach a bowl game.
It’s a good feeling for players, getting to spent a little more time together and rally after a tumultuous 2015, but the bigger payoff comes down the road.
“Bowl games mean everything,” Gamecocks reserve quarterback Perry Orth said. “Recruiting, springing into the offseason of workouts. You have that motivation of having a winning record and you have something to build on for the next year. Got a lot of young guys coming back. The future’s bright here.
“A win on the 29th would be huge for our program.”
South Carolina gets a South Florida (10-2) team heavy on speed and talent, but missing coach Willie Taggart, who left recently to take over at Oregon.
Orth’s first two years with the team ended with bowl trips, though he said there wasn’t a specific one where he felt he took a jump during the practices.
Gamecocks coaches and players have outlined how the run of practices allow for young players to develop, a return to preseason levels of hitting and welcome at least one new face.
Orth and offensive tackle Mason Zandi are both going through this for the last time, getting a little extra time off and watching teammates work toward seasons they won’t be a part of.
Zandi pointed out three weeks of practice spent on USF game-planning would get deeply repetitive. A week and a half will do, with the rest going to build long-term continuity for the program.
“They’re huge,” Zandi said. “Especially a younger player, it’s absolutely important because a younger player might not get as many reps in-season, and you get an opportunity to kind of work on the organization as a whole”
