As USC’s Zandi ends career: ‘This program is going somewhere’

South Carolina offensive tackle Mason Zandi is at a new stage.
In his first three seasons, he was among the Gamecocks football players who spent their bowl practices working to develop themselves to perhaps take on a bigger role the next year. He and the team missed a bowl last season, and he’s now perhaps preparing for a run at the NFL or the real world if that doesn’t come to pass.
In any case, the Birmingham Bowl on Thursday will be his last ride. As he surveys his teammates, he badly wishes it wasn’t.
“This program is going somewhere,” Zandi said. “And whether individuals see it or not, I see it. I’ve been on the No. 4 team in the country. I’ve played some of the best athletes still playing in the NFL.”
Zandi started his career on the scout team trying to handle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who went on to become the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. He worked his way from a two-star project out of Chapin High to a two-year starter, on the right side a year ago and the left this season.
The local product was a player then-offensive line coach Shawn Elliott offered before he’d even played offensive tackle. Zandi had been a defensive end and punter, but the coach saw something in his massive frame (now 6-foot-9).
He’ll be the only starter leaving South Carolina’s offense. That lineup includes only one junior, so the players remaining won’t be following Zandi’s path of waiting their turn.
This is the first time Zandi will go through a bowl not focused on “development” in the Gamecocks’ schemes, and he appreciates what everyone else is going through.
“Everything in this world, no matter what job you have, if you’re a dad, whatever you are, it’s all a process,” Zandi said. “Understanding the grand scheme of things, understanding there’s a bigger picture, that’s pretty pivotal for an individual.”
Now, his grand scheme grows grander, and he’ll shuffle out of the Gamecocks’ bigger picture.
Even if he’d like to stick around.
“I can feel it happening here,” Zandi said. “I tell coach (Will) Muschamp this all the time, I wish I had one more year. Give me one more year. Let me play one more time. It’s not going to happen for me.
“But I’m excited for these guys. I really am.”
Birmingham Bowl
Who: South Carolina (6-6) vs. South Florida (10-2)
When: 2 p.m., Thursday
Where: Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.
TV: ESPN
Line: USF by 10
