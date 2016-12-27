USC defense out to prove something in bowl game

South Carolina’s defense has something to prove, Taylor Stallworth believes.
He’s got a point. The Gamecocks (10-2) have given up an average of 43.5 points and 495 yards to Western Carolina and Clemson in their past two outings. Thursday, they take on South Florida (10-2) and the nation’s ninth-ranked offense in the Birmingham Bowl.
“We need to put that behind us,” said Stallworth, a junior defensive tackle. “We are a better defense than that. We’re not that defense that y’all saw last on that field.”
South Carolina held its second practice of the week at Birmingham-Southern College Tuesday.
“The attitude on defense is very, very good,” Stallworth said. “I feel like sometimes we weren’t as focused all the way sometimes, especially during the Western Carolina game. The Clemson game was all out of whack. I don’t want to finish on that standpoint, especially for our seniors, having them go out like that, nah, we don’t need that.”
Local Ties
South Carolina has eight players from Alabama, but none has to find as many tickets as defensive lineman Ulric Jones. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound junior is from Oxford, Ala., an hour east of Birmingham.
“It’s going to be great,” said Jones, whose family and friends have so far required nearly 50 tickets. “I have a lot of family coming, a lot of friends. I’m excited.
“I’ve got a strong family base. A lot of people want to come see me play. This will be my last time playing this close to home. Most of them ordered them online and a lot came from younger (teammates) who look up to me who say, ‘I know this is your hometown so here’s a ticket for you?’ ”
Senior linebacker Jon Walton, a Daphne, Ala., native has procured 16 tickets for the game. Griffin Gentry, Jalen Dread, Jamarcus King, Jake Bentley and Boosie Whitlow are also from Alabama.
Florida Boys
South Carolina safety D.J. Smith played his senior season of high school in Marietta, Ga., but grew up in Florida, doesn’t need to be told about how athletic the Bulls are.
“They’ve got some athletes. They’ve got some Florida boys. I don’t know if y’all know, but I’m a Florida boy,” Smith said. “We’ve got some athletes down there.”
Ready To Play
After holding eight practices in Columbia and two so far in Birmingham, the Gamecocks are prepared, Smith believes.
“I feel like we’ve been running the same plays (against the scout team) for like five weeks, it honestly feels that way,” he said. “I feel like we’re going to be ready, we’re going to know what to do and be playing fast.”
Boss In Town
Athletics director Ray Tanner arrived Tuesday in time to see the morning practice.
