South Carolina’s QBs share end-of-season messages

South Carolina started three at quarterback in the 2016 season, two of them true freshmen.
Those freshmen, Jake Bentley and Brandon McIlwain, and senior Perry Orth took to social media after the Birmingham Bowl to share end-of-season messages.
Jake Bentley
Thankful for this season. We have learned a lot and will use these lessons to make us better. Spurs Up #NeverAgain #OurTimeIsComing pic.twitter.com/kCnXCnorHp— Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) December 30, 2016
Brandon McIlwain
Perry Orth
Comments