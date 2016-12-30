USC Gamecocks Football

December 30, 2016 10:44 PM

South Carolina’s QBs share end-of-season messages

From staff reports

South Carolina started three at quarterback in the 2016 season, two of them true freshmen.

Those freshmen, Jake Bentley and Brandon McIlwain, and senior Perry Orth took to social media after the Birmingham Bowl to share end-of-season messages.

Jake Bentley

Brandon McIlwain

Perry Orth

USC Gamecocks Football

