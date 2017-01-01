USC Gamecocks Football

January 1, 2017 9:56 PM

South Carolina vs. South Florida: 25 things you might have missed

By Ben Breiner

1. The Gamecocks rallied from down 18 points to tie the Birmingham Bowl against South Florida and sent it overtime before falling 46-39. It was the largest deficit a USC team has erased since October 27, 2007 against Tennessee.

2. The game set 16 Birmingham Bowl records, including being the first overtime game, the most combined points and the most yards for one team (USC) and both teams.

3. Freshman quarterback Jake Bentley thrived against a struggling Bulls secondary, throwing for a season- and career-high 390 yards, along with three scores and two picks. It was the most yards for a Gamecock since Dylan Thompson threw for 402 at Auburn on October 25, 2014. He also set program bowl marks for passing yards and completions (32).

4. The loss snapped USC's run of four consecutive bowl wins, which had been tied for second nationally.

5. Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel posted the eighth-best receiving game in school history with 190 yards. His 14 receptions tied a school record held by Zola Davis, Kenny McKinley and Tori Gurley.

6. Samuel and tight end Hayden Hurst each caught their first receiving touchdowns of the season. Hurst hauled in a 25-yard score down the seam to open USC's scoring, and Samuel converted a short slant. Those two finished the season as USC's leaders in receptions and receiving yards.

7. USC allowed 333 yards and 6.8 yards per play in the first half. That slipped to 136 and 4.4 in the second half and overtime.

8. Jake Bentley debuted his new number: 19. It was available after reserve quarterback-turned-wide receiver Lorenzo Nunez decided to transfer. Bentley wore No. 4 in the regular season.

9. Starting punter Sean Kelly was out, meaning redshirt freshman Michael Almond stepped in. He was only called to punt twice and booted kicks of 40 and 48 yards.

10. Freshman wide receiver Korey Banks made his first career catch, a 5-yarder late on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. After only playing in one of USC's first seven games, he played in five of the last six.

11. The Gamecocks broke out a flea-flicker play out of a pistol formation with a back and two tight ends in the backfield. The result was a 31-yard gain for Bryan Edwards.

12. The Gamecocks sent out their permanent team captains: LB T.J. Holloman, Hurst, DE Marquavius Lewis and QB Perry Orth.

13. Attendance at Legion Field was 31,239, the second-lowest total in Birmingham Bowl history.

14. The Gamecocks had eight players start all 13 games this year: OG Zack Bailey, DE Darius English, OG Cory Helms, Hurst, CB Chris Lammons, Lewis, DT Taylor Stallworth, OT Mason Zandi.

15. South Carolina started only five seniors: Zandi, Lewis, DE Darius English, Holloman, LB Jonathan Walton.

16. After the game, Will Muschamp said former All-SEC linebacker Skai Moore is still a part of the team and is expected to be part of the 2017 squad.

17. South Florida quarterback Quinton Flowers totaled 366 yards (261 passing, 105 rushing) and his mobility gave the Gamecocks problems. The pass rush had to keep him contained and several coverage breakdowns came when defenders stepped up and couldn't get back to their man to "cover him twice."

18. After posting some of the best tight end receiving numbers in school history, Hurst said he will not go pro.

19. Gamecocks tailbacks Rico Dowdle and A.J. Turner each fumbled and lost the ball inside the USF 3-yard line, leaving the Gamecocks with only four scores (all touchdowns) on eight red zone trips.

20. USF's pass rush got to Bentley five times, continuing a trend of the freshman under fire. In six games against FBS defenses, he's been sacked an average of 4.6 times.

21. Cornerback Chris Lammons set up a pair of USC scores with punt returns. A 14-yarder allowed the Gamecocks to score a field goal after a three-and-out, and late in the game, he took one 39 yards to put South Carolina on the goal line.

22. Freshman wide receiver Bryan Edwards was in and out of the lineup on one of South Carolina's late drives, but came back to catch a diving touchdown to cut it to a one-score game late.

23. Jake Bentley's pick-six was the first the Gamecocks have allowed since last season against Texas A&M. Thursday was also the Gamecocks' first multi-interception game of the season. USC passers threw seven all season.

24. Senior placekicker Elliott Fry converted four extra points and a 43-yard field goal to finish his career with 359 career points. That is ninth all-time in SEC history.

25. Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp closed the season saying he wasn't satisfied with 6-6, but that the team's biggest step will come with the coming finish to the 2017 recruiting cycle.

