Gamecocks in the NFL: Regular season wraps

PLAYOFFS
Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
Inactive for a 19-10 win over Washington with a shoulder injury. Has 16 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown for the season. The Giants are at Green Bay on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Round.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
Inactive for a 24-17 loss to Tennessee due to elbow and wrist injuries. Has 52 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and two defended passes for the season. The Texans host Oakland on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
Had four catches for 56 yards in a 31-24 win over Detroit. Has 30 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown for the season. The Packers host the New York Giants on Sunday in the NFC Wild Card Round.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
Played but had no statistics in a 38-32 win over New Orleans. Has seven catches for 52 yards and one touchdown for the season. The Falcons will host an NFC Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 14 against a team to be determined.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Inactive for a 24-17 loss to Tennessee due to rib and shoulder injuries. Has 45 tackles, nine defended passes and one forced fumble for the season. The Texans host Oakland on Saturday in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
Started a 31-24 loss to Green Bay. Has played in 14 games with three starts for the season. The Lions are at Seattle on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card Round.
Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
Played but had no statistics in a 31-24 loss to Green Bay. Has 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and one defended pass for the season. The Lions are at Seattle on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card Round.
SEASON OVER
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
On injured reserve. Had five tackles in 12 games for the season.
Busta Anderson, TE, Chicago
On practice squad/injured.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
Promoted from practice squad last week. Had one catch for 16 yards in a 17-16 loss to Tampa Bay. Had one catch for 16 yards in one game for the season.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 24-20 loss to Indianapolis. Started 16 games for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
Had four catches for 36 yards in a 44-6 loss to Arizona. Had 14 catches for 106 yards in 10 games for the season.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
Inactive for a 25-23 loss to Seattle. Had 19 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards in eight games for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
On injured reserve. Did not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
Inactive for a 30-10 loss to the New York Jets due to a concussion. Had 48 tackles, five interceptions and 12 defended passes in 15 games for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had three tackles and defended a pass in a 37-27 loss to Kansas City. Had 60 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and five defended passes in 16 games for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
Had one catch for 10 yards in a 38-10 loss to Minnesota. Had 52 catches for 821 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
Started a 27-10 win over Baltimore. Played in 16 games with one start for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
Had three tackles in a 38-10 win over Chicago. Had 55 tackles, three defended passes and one forced fumble in 15 games for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington
On practice squad.
Kelcy Quarles, DT, Indianapolis
On practice squad.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
On injured reserve. Did not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Started a 30-10 win over Buffalo. Played in eight games with three starts for the season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had five tackles and defended a pass in a 24-6 win over Oakland. Had 68 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and six defended passes in 16 games for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 1-for-1 on field goals, 3-for-3 on PATs and kicked off five times for an average of 62.4 yards in a 24-17 win over Houston. Was 22-for-24 on field goals, 39-for-41 on PATs and had an average of 62.4 yards on 82 kickoffs in 16 games for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
Had six tackles and a sack in a 44-6 win over Los Angeles. Had 66 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and eight defended passes in 16 games for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets
Had four carries for 9 yards and caught two passes for 20 yards in a 30-10 win over Buffalo. Had 10 carries for 27 yards and two catches for 20 yards in four games for the season.
