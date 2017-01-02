Report: Former USC O-line coach an option for Gamecocks’ vacancy

A former South Carolina football assistant is among those who have interviewed for the Gamecocks’ vacant offensive line job, according to a national report.
Eric Wolford is among several who have interviewed with USC, according to SBNation’s Steven Godfrey.
Source to @SBNationCFB - South Carolina has interviewed Eric Wolford (49ers), Mike Summers (UF) and Walt Wells (Tenn QC) for vacant OL job.— Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 2, 2017
FootballScoop said of the SBNation report: “All accurate. Has spoken w several others as well.”
Wolford was the running-game coordinator and offensive line coach for Steve Spurrier in 2009. He was 31-26 in five seasons as Youngstown State head coach and was most recently an assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers.
“We’re still talking to people, and want to make sure we take our due diligence and hire the best fit for us,” Muschamp said last month.
Muschamp has said he would wait to the new year to hire a full-time replacement for Shawn Elliott, who left to become head coach at Georgia State. Veteran coach John Latina came out of retirement to lead USC’s offensive line through the bowl game.
Muschamp is looking for “multiple things” in his next offensive line hire, he said.
“A guy that obviously has some exposure to what we do and how we do things, has a proven track record of development at the position because that’s huge at that position especially, a guy that’s going to be firm but fair with the players,” he said. “I think all of those things to me, the type of fundamental coach we want to have to fit on our staff. I think there’s a lot of factors involved with it, not one or two.”
