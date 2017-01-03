16 numbers that defined the Gamecocks’ 2016 football season

At 6-7 overall, South Carolina’s 2016 football season was a mix of good and bad, positives and negatives, highs and lows. Here are 16 numbers that tell the story of the Gamecocks’ first year under head coach Will Muschamp.
0: Gamecocks on the 2016 All-SEC coaches’ first or second teams. (Senior defensive end Darius English was named to the Associated Press All-SEC second team.)
1: Upcoming concert by music star Darius Rucker, part of a deal for the Gamecocks reaching bowl eligibility.
3: Number of quarterbacks who started a game for USC, senior Perry Orth and true freshmen Jake Bentley and Brandon McIlwain.
3: Wins in conference play (Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Missouri).
6: Wins in 2016, three more than 2015 and enough to make the Gamecocks bowl-eligible. Four of those wins came in the second half of the season. USC was the only SEC team with a three-win improvement over the prior season.
7.85: Tackles for loss allowed per game, worst in the SEC and 123rd in the country. That includes 3.15 sacks per game.
20.8: Team scoring average per game, lowest in the SEC and 116th nationally.
21: Team sacks, tied for 11th in the SEC. Darius English (9) led the way, following by Keir Thomas and Bryson Allen-Williams (two each).
27: Turnovers gained by the defense, tied for ninth nationally and as many as playoff teams Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State. The turnover margin of +7 was third best in the SEC and tied for 25th nationally.
41: Sacks allowed, No. 118 nationally. In six games with Bentley at QB, USC allowed 23 sacks.
48/616: Number of catches and receiving yards for Hayden Hurst, school records for a tight end.
76: Total of the 113-man bowl roster, or 67.3 percent, that were either freshmen (52) or sophomores (24). The team’s seven true freshman starters matched Maryland, Ole Miss and Texas for the most in the country.
84.9: Average rushing yards per game by freshman Rico Dowdle, a team high, despite missing four games because of injury.
134.4: Rushing yards a game for USC’s offense, 13th in the SEC and 108th nationally.
203.2: Rushing yards allowed per game, ninth in the SEC.
359: Career points by senior placekicker Elliott Fry, a school record and ninth all-time in SEC history.
.755: USC red zone defense percentage, fourth-best in the SEC and 16th best nationally. The Gamecocks allowed 40 scores (field goals or touchdowns) in opponents’ 53 red zone attempts.
783: Team high in receiving yards for Deebo Samuel, who missed three games and was limited in others with an injury.
