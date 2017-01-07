Clowney interception sparks Texans defense in playoff win

Jadeveon Clowney’s juggling interception set the tone for a terrific defensive performance by the Houston Texans in a 27-14 victory over the Oakland Raiders in an AFC wild-card game Saturday.
Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, tipped the football with both hands before grabbing his first NFL pick. That set up Lamar Miller’s 4-yard touchdown run, putting AFC South champion Houston ahead 10-0 less than 10 minutes into the opening game of the postseason.
With MVP contender Derek Carr out with a broken leg, and backup Matt McGloin sidelined by a shoulder injury, third-stringer Connor Cook was the first QB to make his initial NFL start in the playoffs. He looked overwhelmed at times against the league’s No. 1 defense, finishing 18 for 45 for 161 yards, three interceptions and one touchdown pass.
Brock Osweiler, Houston’s much-criticized quarterback, threw for one TD and ran for another.
