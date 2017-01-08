Report: Wolford appears to be the guy for USC’s O-line

A former South Carolina football assistant is likely to fill the Gamecocks’ vacant offensive line job, according to a national report.
Eric Wolford is expected to be hired to replace Shawn Elliott on USC’s staff, FootballScoop reported Sunday.
At AFCA source tells FootballScoop South Carolina planning to hire Eric Wolford as offensive line coach #49ers https://t.co/sNnVtyuq1F— FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) January 8, 2017
Wolford was the running-game coordinator and offensive line coach for Steve Spurrier in 2009. He was 31-26 in five seasons as Youngstown State head coach and was most recently an assistant offensive line coach with the San Francisco 49ers.
He is among several who have interviewed with USC, according to SBNation’s Steven Godfrey.
Source to @SBNationCFB - South Carolina has interviewed Eric Wolford (49ers), Mike Summers (UF) and Walt Wells (Tenn QC) for vacant OL job.— Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 2, 2017
USC head coach Will Muschamp has said he would wait to the new year to hire a full-time replacement for Elliott, who left to become head coach at Georgia State. Veteran coach John Latina came out of retirement to lead USC’s offensive line through the bowl game.
An official announcement of a hire is expected any day. With a recruiting dead period ending Wednesday, coaches will hit the road starting Thursday to begin their final push toward National Signing Day.
Muschamp is looking for “multiple things” in his next offensive line hire, he said.
“A guy that obviously has some exposure to what we do and how we do things, has a proven track record of development at the position because that’s huge at that position especially, a guy that’s going to be firm but fair with the players,” he said. “I think all of those things to me, the type of fundamental coach we want to have to fit on our staff. I think there’s a lot of factors involved with it, not one or two.”
