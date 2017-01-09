Gamecocks in the NFL: Playoff edition

PLAYOFFS
Jerell Adams, TE, New York Giants
Inactive for a 38-13 loss to Green Bay with a shoulder injury. Had 16 catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in 13 games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston
Had one tackle, one interception and defended two passes in a 27-14 win over Oakland. Has 52 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and two defended passes in 14 games for the season. The Texans are at New England on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.
Jared Cook, TE, Green Bay
Had five catches for 48 yards in a 38-13 win over the New York Giants. Has 30 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the season. The Packers are at Dallas on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Atlanta
On bye week. Has seven catches for 52 yards and one touchdown in 16 games for the season. The Falcons host Seattle on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Had 10 tackles and defended three passes in a 27-14 over Oakland. Has 45 tackles, nine defended passes and one forced fumble in 13 games for the season. The Texans are at New England on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.
Corey Robinson, OL, Detroit
On injured reserve with a foot injury. Played in 14 games with three starts for the season.
Devin Taylor, DE, Detroit
Had five tackles in a 26-6 loss to Seattle. Had 28 tackles, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one safety and one defended pass in 16 games for the season.
SEASON OVER
Antonio Allen, S, New York Jets
Had five tackles in 12 games for the season.
Busta Anderson, TE, Chicago
On practice squad/injured. Did not play this season.
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina
Had one catch for 16 yards in one game for the season.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started 16 games for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles
Had 14 catches for 106 yards in 10 games for the season.
Chris Culliver, CB
Released by Miami on Nov. 19. Did not play this season while recovering from a ACL/MCL tear.
Mike Davis, RB, San Francisco
Had 19 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 25 yards in eight games for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR/KR, San Francisco
Did not play this season after tearing a hamstring in the preseason.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, Buffalo
Had 48 tackles, five interceptions and 12 defended passes in 15 games for the season.
Melvin Ingram, LB, San Diego
Had 60 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles and five defended passes in 16 games for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Chicago
Had 52 catches for 821 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games for the season.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
On practice squad. Did not play this season.
T.J. Johnson, OL, Cincinnati
Played in 16 games with one start for the season.
Cliff Matthews, DE
Released by Atlanta on Dec. 6. Had no statistics in three games for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Minnesota
Had 55 tackles, three defended passes and one forced fumble in 15 games for the season.
Ronald Patrick, OL, Washington
On practice squad. Did not play this season.
Kelcy Quarles, DT, Indianapolis
On practice squad. Did not play this season.
Connor Shaw, QB, Chicago
Did not play this season after breaking a leg in the preseason.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets
Played in eight games with three starts for the season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had 68 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and six defended passes in 16 games for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 22-for-24 on field goals, 39-for-41 on PATs and had an average of 62.4 yards on 82 kickoffs in 16 games for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Arizona
Had 66 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and eight defended passes in 16 games for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, New York Jets
Had 10 carries for 27 yards and two catches for 20 yards in four games for the season.
