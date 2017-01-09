Spurrier acknowledges Clemson boos just the way you’d expect

Steve Spurrier was fresh off his selection to the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach when he was recognized Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.
Spurrier and fellow Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning were honorary captains for the national championship game.
Clemson fans, packed into the stadium for the Tigers’ showdown vs. Alabama, let the former South Carolina and Florida coach hear their presence with a chorus of boos as he was announced for the pregame coin toss.
The HBC responded. With a grin and a wink.
Spurrier was 6-4 vs. Clemson as USC’s head coach, including five in a row from 2009 through 2013.
“We were fortunate to beat them five years in a row,” Spurrier said during an ESPN interview. They didn’t play very well. They had turnovers all over the place. It seemed like our guys really just had outstanding games. Sometimes teams, when they lose two or three, they press a little bit and they just don’t play as well. I think that had something to do with it.”
Steve Spurrier is greeted by boos from Clemson fans- gives a little wink at the camera.— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) January 10, 2017
Spurrier gets booed by Orange team fans and he gives them a wink. Love it. pic.twitter.com/UPXmICF3Ts— JR Berry WLTX (@JRBerryWLTX) January 10, 2017
Steve Spurrier is not popular tonight. https://t.co/NT2zeA78gu https://t.co/PjJBsezeX8— SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) January 10, 2017
