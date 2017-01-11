USC’s Jeff Dillman adds new strength staff assistant

Joshua Lawson is the new assistant strength and conditioning coach for South Carolina football, it was announced Wednesday.
Lawson replaces David Feeley, who was named head football strength and conditioning coach at Temple.
Lawson comes to Columbia after working for the past two seasons as the director of strength and conditioning at Southern University, where he helped the Jaguars football team achieve an eight-game winning streak in the SWAC in 2016 to finish with an 8-3 record overall, including an 8-1 mark in conference play. He also helped the men’s basketball team achieve an appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the SWAC postseason title in 2015-16.
Lawson began his professional career as an intern at Appalachian State University under current South Carolina strength coach Jeff Dillman before serving an internship at LSU under Tommy Moffitt. Lawson remained on staff at LSU as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant for football and swimming and diving. During his stint in Baton Rouge, the Tigers made five bowl appearances, earned an SEC championship, and appeared in the football national championship game.
A native of Charlotte, N.C., Lawson earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Appalachian State. He and his wife, Elisabeth, have two daughters, Tallulah Boone and Bellamy Grace.
