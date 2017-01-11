Report: Lorenzo Ward lands new coaching gig

Former South Carolina defensive coordinator Lorenzo Ward is on the move again.
Ward will coach defensive backs at Louisville under head coach Bobby Petrino, according to a report by Football Scoop. Ward was most recently Fresno State’s defensive coordinator. The Bulldogs were No. 68 in the country in total defense in 2016, allowing 415.1 yards per game.
Got some news at Louisville.... https://t.co/A5DNhR8iND— Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) January 11, 2017
Ward was South Carolina’s sole defensive coordinator from 2012-2014 and shared the role with Jon Hoke in 2015. Ward was not retained after head coach Will Muschamp was hired in December 2015.
Ward has also coached at Virginia Tech, Arkansas, Chattanooga and one season in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders in 2006. Ward began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Alabama in 1991.
Comments