Jared Cook, other former Gamecocks to watch in NFL playoffs

Jared Cook, who at 6-foot-4 gives Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers the kind of athletic target that he hasn’t had at tight end in years, is one of four former Gamecocks in the NFL playoffs.
“He’s a big body,” Rogers said of Cook. “He’s tough to cover. He does a good job catching the football and a good job with the ball in his hands.”
The former South Carolina players to watch in this weekend’s playoff games:
Jared Cook
TE, Green Bay Packers
He had five catches for 48 yards in a 38-13 win over the New York Giants. He has 30 catches for 377 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the season. Cook was out with an ankle injury when the Packers and Cowboys played in October. Green Bay is at Dallas on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. (FOX) in the NFC Divisional Round.
Jadeveon Clowney
DE, Houston Texans
He had one tackle, one interception and defended two passes in a 27-14 win over Oakland in the first round of the playoffs. He has 52 tackles, six sacks, one forced fumble and two defended passes in 14 games for the season. The Texans are at New England on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. (CBS) in the AFC Divisional Round.
Johnathan Joseph
CB, Houston Texans
He had 10 tackles and defended three passes in the Texans’ 27-14 over Oakland. He has 45 tackles, nine defended passes and one forced fumble in 13 games for the season.
Patrick DiMarco
Fullback, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons had a bye in the first round of the playoffs this past weekend. He has seven catches for 52 yards and one touchdown in the regular season. The Falcons host Seattle on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. (FOX) in the NFC Divisional Round.
