January 14, 2017 8:25 PM

Longtime director of football operations likely out at USC

By Josh Kendall

One familiar face is returning to South Carolina’s football team, and another is one the way out.

Senior linebacker Skai Moore confirmed that he will return to the team for the 2017 season. Meanwhile, longtime director of football operations Jamie Speronis is expected to leave the program soon, a source told The State.

Speronis’ pending exit won’t make an impact on the field, but is the end of an era at South Carolina. Speronis was Steve Spurrier’s longtime aide and director of football operations, working for Spurrier at Florida, with the Washington Redskins and then at South Carolina for 12 seasons.

Speronis organized and oversaw South Carolina’s football travel, coordinated the team’s walk-on program and served as a liason to NFL personnel and the school’s compliance office.

Gamecocks head football coach Will Muschamp appeared on the court at the basketball game to present the school’s 10th Rhodes Scholar – autistic student Jory Fleming – with a helmet signed by members of the football team. Muschamp declined to speak to the media after his appearance.

USC recognizes Skai Moore, Jake Bentley, team leaders

South Carolina introduces its football leaders as part of a halftime recognition at the men's basketball game.

