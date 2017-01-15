USC Gamecocks Football

January 15, 2017 8:09 PM

Jared Cook clutch catch keys Packers’ playoff win

From staff reports

South Carolina alum Jared Cook came through in the clutch Sunday in the Green Bay Packers’ 34-31 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.

On third and 22, Cook made a sideline-straddling 36-yard catch from Aaron Rodgers with three seconds left in a tie game. Mason Crosby followed with a 51-yard game-winning field goal.

“It was a great catch by Jared,” Rodgers said after the win.

Cook finished with six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Packers face the Atlanta Falcons next weekend with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

