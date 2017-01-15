Jared Cook clutch catch keys Packers’ playoff win

South Carolina alum Jared Cook came through in the clutch Sunday in the Green Bay Packers’ 34-31 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys.
On third and 22, Cook made a sideline-straddling 36-yard catch from Aaron Rodgers with three seconds left in a tie game. Mason Crosby followed with a 51-yard game-winning field goal.
“It was a great catch by Jared,” Rodgers said after the win.
Cook finished with six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Packers face the Atlanta Falcons next weekend with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.
A South Carolina alum will play in the Super Bowl. Either Jared Cook or Patrick DiMarco.— David Cloninger (@DCTheState) January 16, 2017
OH MY. pic.twitter.com/2vdxkMLPAM— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 16, 2017
FACT: It doesn't get any better than this Jared Cook sideline grab.— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2017
C-L-U-T-C-H. #GoPackGo #GBvsDAL #NFLPlayoffs https://t.co/N66Ir6sctr
