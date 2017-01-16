MJ Webb has ‘welcome to college’ moment extra early

It happens to the best of them, but it usually comes in August. It takes place in spring football for those who enroll midyear.
The “welcome to college” moment came in December for South Carolina freshman defensive end M.J. Webb, who was able to practice with the Gamecocks as they prepared for the Birmingham Bowl.
As Morgan County High coach Bill Malone tells the story, two USC offensive linemen lifted Webb and put him on his back early in one of the drills.
“He said, ‘I got right up and got ready to go, but I felt it. I haven’t felt anything like that before.’ ” Malone said. “What was good about him being able to experience that first ‘I’m here’ moment versus SEC offensive linemen, we thought it would come in the spring. There’s a growing up period that he was going to have to do. I’m just glad he did it in December and knows what to expect in February, March and April.”
Webb is one of five midyear enrollees for the Gamecocks, and the only player known to have practiced with the team before the bowl game. He was allowed to participate because he finished high school and didn’t participate in a postseason all-star game.
He’s wearing No. 8 for the Gamecocks.
“I think it’s a win-win,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “You get to come in and see the tempo of practice, which that’s always a little bit of an issue. It’s a change. You get to meet the players, so your first time on campus, you’re not trying to meet everybody. Bowl practice is a lot like training camp. School is not going on. You’re focused on the football team practice and preparation. I think it’s a really good experience for a student-athlete.”
Muschamp and defensive line coach Lance Thompson recruited Webb while the two coaches were at Auburn. The relationship built there carried over to when they joined the Gamecocks.
Webb committed to USC in August.
“You can tell that he’s going to build something special,” Webb said of Muschamp. “I see it happening right now. It takes you time to build a program. The program is going to be booming.”
Webb played offense and defense for Morgan County during his senior season. On defense, the four-star prospect had 108 tackles, 20 for a loss, and 19 quarterback hurries.
He’s looking forward to being focused solely on defense with the Gamecocks, Malone said. That was apparent in his bowl practice feedback to his high school coach, including how Thompson rotated defensive linemen through the drills.
“It’s a couple of reps and you get a break. Here (at Morgan County), he’s going the whole time,” Malone said. “He’s really excited about concentrating on his technique on the defensive line and really be able to be super explosive knowing that a blow is coming real soon.”
Webb is a self-described “good ol’ country boy” who was raised by his grandparents. He is well-known and well-liked around the town of Madison (population 4,000) and Morgan County (18,000). Malone used words such as “gentleman,” “mannerable” and “humble” to describe his former star player.
One of his biggest hobbies back home was fishing in local ponds for carp, catfish and bass, “simple stuff” as he called it.
“He’s already wondering how he’s going to keep that hobby up over in Columbia,” Malone said. “I think there are a number of guys on the team that will be able to take him wherever he wants to go.”
Webb stopped by Morgan County High a final time this month to say farewell to friends, teachers and coaches before moving in at USC.
“He looked fantastic all decked out in his Carolina gear,” Malone said. “I think he’s going to do great things there. I’m a Gamecock fan now. I’m looking forward to coming to Columbia.”
