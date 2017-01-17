Former Gamecock Darian Stewart makes first Pro Bowl

Former South Carolina defensive back Darian Stewart posted a career year with the Denver Broncos this season.
His offseason had already started with Denver missing the playoffs, but news broke Tuesday, he’ll get one more chance to suit up.
Stewart will go to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Kansas City safety Eric Berry, Denver announced. He was selected as a first alternate in September.
Got the nod ready for the experience #probowl #noflyzone— Darian Stewart (@darianstewart26) January 17, 2017
.@darianstewart26 is headed to the #ProBowl! He'll replace @Chiefs safety Eric Berry.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 17, 2017
» https://t.co/WpwuHUibgX pic.twitter.com/TTYcnTtMIw
Stewart had three interceptions, 68 tackles and six passes defended and was part of one of the top defenses in the NFL.
The Huntsville, Ala., native was undrafted out of South Carolina in 2010. A three-year starter in Columbia, Stewart had 19 tackles for loss and 20 pass breakups playing the Spur position.
Stewart spent his first four years with St. Louis, then caught on as a starter for a year in Baltimore and blossomed the past two seasons in Denver.
