Bryson Allen-Williams will represent Gamecocks on SEC council

South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams has already said he expects to be counted on as a leader on the field in 2017.
So it’s only fitting he was selected to represent his team in a leadership role.
Allen-Williams was one of 14 student-athletes as a member of the first SEC Football Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The Council consists of one representative from each SEC institution, and the group will hold its first meeting at SEC headquarters in Birmingham Feb. 4.
The council is once of several the league has for student-athletes and the SEC said in a release they “Serve as a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience and student-athlete wellness. The groups also provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.”
Alabama linebacker and Spring Valley alum Christian Miller is his school’s representative.
Comments