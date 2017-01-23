NFL coach spotlights Hamsah Nasirildeen flip from South Carolina

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken is plenty experienced in the world of recruiting after more than two decades in the college game. The former Southern Mississippi coach doesn’t have to worry about calling prospects these days, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have some thoughts.
In this case, thoughts about a former Gamecocks commit.
Monken pointed to Hamsah Nasirildeen flipping from the Gamecocks to Florida State as an example of how the fickleness of high school players through the process is widely accepted. He put that in contrast to coaches who are criticized for pulling offers.
Committed since August! Family decision! Where is The outrage on this one. https://t.co/tNq9pzbQxK— Todd Monken (@CoachToddMonken) January 23, 2017
Monken had tweeted a week earlier about it, lamenting how a school’s change of heart drew such backlash. His tweet came around the same time UConn’s Randy Edsall was under fire for pulling an offer from a linebacker who committed to the previous coaching staff.
Everyday recruits change their mind. Say family decision. School changes its mind=national news & HS HFC says u aren't welcome back! Crazy— Todd Monken (@CoachToddMonken) January 19, 2017
Monken replaced former Gamecocks assistant and current analyst Ellis Johnson at Southern Miss and turned the program around from 1-11 to 9-5 before leaving for the NFL.
