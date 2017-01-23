USC Gamecocks Football

January 23, 2017 5:16 PM

Former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore headed to Pro Bowl

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Former Gamecocks cornerback Stephon Gilmore posted the best season of his career in 2016.

On Monday, he got some extra recognition for it.

His team announced the fifth-year Buffalo Bill was added to the AFC Pro Bowl squad as an alternate. The Pro Bowl is Sunday night in Orlando.

Gilmore had a career-high five interceptions this season, with 48 tackles and 12 pass break-ups.

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Perry Orth talks about playing for Steve Spurrier

View more video

Sports Videos