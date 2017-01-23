Former Gamecock Stephon Gilmore headed to Pro Bowl

Former Gamecocks cornerback Stephon Gilmore posted the best season of his career in 2016.
On Monday, he got some extra recognition for it.
His team announced the fifth-year Buffalo Bill was added to the AFC Pro Bowl squad as an alternate. The Pro Bowl is Sunday night in Orlando.
Stephon Gilmore is going to his first #ProBowl!— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 23, 2017
Congrats, @BumpNrunGilm0re! That brings the Bills tally to five. https://t.co/KCkhMXLlhi pic.twitter.com/CBwFnBdO5x
Gilmore had a career-high five interceptions this season, with 48 tackles and 12 pass break-ups.
