USC OL coach Eric Wolford’s contract approved, salary revealed

South Carolina’s board of trustees signed off Tuesday on the Gamecocks hiring of offensive line coach Eric Wolford – and his $500,000 annual salary.
Wolford got a two-year deal to replace Shawn Elliott, who was paid $500,000 in 2016, his seventh season as USC’s offensive line coach. Elliott left to become the head coach at Georgia State.
Wolford has been an assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers for the past two years. Before that, he spent 19 seasons as a college coach, including a stint as the Gamecocks’ run game coordinator and offensive line coach in 2009. That season, South Carolina was last in the SEC in rushing (averaging 121.2 yards per game).
“My family and I are excited about our return to the University of South Carolina,” Wolford said in a statement. “It is a privilege to be a part of the Gamecock family again. With such supportive, loyal fans and coach (Will) Muschamp’s guidance, I am confident that this program is moving in an explosive and positive direction. We are honored to be a part of the Gamecock family.”
Wolford left USC to become head coach at Youngstown State, where he was 31-26 in four years. During Wolford’s tenure, the Penguins were ranked in the FCS top 10 three times, beat an FBS team for the first time (Pitt 31-17) and beat top-ranked FCS team North Dakota State.
“He was one of those guys that’s determined,” former USC offensive lineman A.J. Cann told The State. “He’s very exact in what he does.
McClendon gets new deal
South Carolina wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon got a raise with a new two-year deal. The former Georgia assistant, who also has a co-offensive coordinator title, will get $500,000 in 2017 and $515,000 in 2018.
McClendon was paid $450,000 in 2016.
