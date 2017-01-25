Gamecocks offer C.E. Murray wide receiver

South Carolina football has loaded up on in-state wide receivers in the past two recruiting classes.
It looks like the Gamecocks staff is trying to continue the trend.
South Carolina offered 2018 C.E. Murray wide receiver Darius Rush on Tuesday, his first major offer. Rush, who camped in Columbia last summer, is a 3-star prospect and the No. 21 player in the state according to 247Sports.
Extremely honored and blessed to receive an offer from the University of South Carolina!!! #SpursUp @CoachWMuschamp @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/CmZo5XL70b— Darius Rush (@dariusjrush) January 25, 2017
Last season, Rush had 622 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns, 14 catches for 228 yards and three scores, plus 36 tackles and a pair of picks on defense.
He is listed at 6-foot-2, 172 pounds and has an offer from Miami (Ohio). He played receiver, quarterback, running back, corner and some safety in high school.
