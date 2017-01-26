Former USC star Brandon Bennett gets head coach job in Greenville

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia? Pause

1:52 Sanders: Mulvaney failing to pay nanny tax 'a serious issue'

1:55 'Lets Get Started' message from SC Governor McMaster

1:25 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC as signing day nears

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:21 Gamecock commit Jamyest Williams highlights from 2016 season

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

5:00 Coach Dawn Staley after win over MSU