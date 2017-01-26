Former USC star Brandon Bennett gets head coach job in Greenville

Former South Carolina running back Brandon Bennett, best known for his iconic leaping touchdown against Georgia in 1993, will have a chance to coach a team of his own.
The 10-year NFL veteran and Gamecocks’ second-leading career rusher was officially named head football coach at St. Joseph’s in Greenville on Thursday morning.
Former Gamecock star Brandon Bennett officially introduced as new head coach at St Joe's pic.twitter.com/BtYWBtciyC— Pete Yanity (@pyanity) January 26, 2017
He’d previously worked at Carolina High School and Academy and Southside Christian, ran a training business and was involved in several other ventures.
Bennett led USC in rushing each of his four seasons, finishing with 3.055 yards, second-best in school history. He still holds the single-game rushing record with 278 yards.
He went on to post 1,900 yards from scrimmage as a professional, mostly as a Cincinnati Bengal.
He takes over a young program that had strong seasons in 2013 and 2014, but slipped to 8-13 the past two seasons under Dan Navarro.
