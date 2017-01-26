Will Register worked long, hard for chance at South Carolina

Each offseason, Chapin tight end Will Register went to work.
He made the trip to Irmo, to Athlete’s Arena. Each offseason was a little different. His trainer noticed something else to tweak, something he might need to hone, some next step in building him into a Division I talent.
“Since my seventh-grade offseason, every offseason I’ll go there and work out with my personal trainer, Jason Brunson,” Register said. “Great guy, and we just work, mainly flexibility, and we’ve been doing a lot of lower body strengthening. Just trying to build speed.”
Before his senior year, they worked on his hamstrings and increasing stride length. Now they’re working on his upper body.
It’s all for a goal he’s had for much of his life: the chance to play college football.
He’ll be a step closer Wednesday when he signs his letter of intent with South Carolina. The signing has been a long time coming, as he committed way back in 2015, a lifetime ago for a Gamecocks program that changed coaches, bottomed out and bounced back.
He’d even considered enrolling a year early, before eventually talking to USC’s staff and deciding there’s value in experiencing a senior year of high school.
But what’s it like getting ready to finalize that longstanding commitment?
“I’ll be nervous signing that line,” Register said. “My hand will be shaking, but it’ll be good nerves. I’m not scared about it.”
Register has always been a tight end, even when the rules of the game wouldn’t let him.
He was the tall kid in rec league. At that age, being the towering but narrow kid posed problems.
“I wasn’t that big of a guy, but because of my height, I was above the weight limit,” Register said. “I couldn’t carry the ball. I couldn’t play tight end. I played center. But then when we did move up here and my fifth-grade year, we just told the coaches I was a tight end, see what would happen. Eventually I went into middle school and I started at tight end ever since.”
He’s about to step into an offense that asks a lot from its tight ends. The Gamecocks played the vast majority of 2016 with two on the field. Hayden Hurst set records in his first full year at the position. K.C. Crosby tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions.
In some ways, he’s already coming from an offense that used him in similar ways. Most high school tight ends are either de facto wide receivers or extra offensive tackles. He was asked to do a lot more.
“Our tight ends have to be able to line up as a receiver,” Chapin coach Justin Gentry said. “They have to be able to line up as an attached tight end. They’ve got to be able to line up as an H-back. They’ve got to be able to line up in the backfield. We move those guys around a lot, so their mental capacity has to be pretty sharp.”
Gentry said Register’s best progress the past two seasons came in blocking both in space and as an attached tight end. He had to learn not to crush defenders every play, but instead to understand just getting in the way often does the job.
As he looked forward, Register was excited to work with Gamecocks strength coach Jeff Dillman. Register’s build fluctuated as his career went on, starting at 210 pounds as a sophomore, up to 230 that offseason, playing as a junior at 215 and 240 as a senior.
That last season drew some attention as his numbers slipped from 644 yards on 40 catches to 251 on 24. The causes were multiple, including reloading talent around him and the team taking time to put things together on offense. (He also saw a drop in long scores, possibly in part due to the graduation of quarterback and broken-play maestro Logan Bailey.)
On his official visit, Register said he built a bond with future teammate Jacob August. USC’s tight end room is heavy on players with non-traditional backgrounds and styles, each with notable stories about finding their ways into contributing roles.
“He was 200 pounds coming out of high school and then he went to prep school and then he came to Carolina and redshirted his freshman year,” Register said of August. “It was cool listening to his story because we have a little bit of different high school differences with recruiting. I got offers straight out of high school from Carolina. ... But then also it was really similar with how he ran the tight end position at his school vs. here at Chapin.”
Register will step into the rare situation where the position group he joins is almost entirely returning from last year. Hurst, August and Crosby played just about every tight end snap last season, with freshman Kiel Pollard getting a handful.
Projecting college football is often a fool’s errand, but many prospects will still scan the depth chart and maybe have some doubts if their position has too many established players. Register, a lifelong Gamecocks fan, doesn’t seem to mind.
“I think it’s great to work with all those guys,” Register said, “people who know the system and are great athletes. It’s great to learn from them, see what they do. I love working with people who know what they’re doing.”
