Darius English out to show versatility to pro scouts

Darius English has his sights set on an NFL career. The job interviews began this month.
The South Carolina defensive end participated this past weekend in the 92nd East-West Shrine Game, held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
“I wanted to show that I could rush the passer and also show that I could play in the run game,” English told Football Gameplan during Shrine Game practice.
The national all-star games can help kick start training ahead of the NFL Draft and are a chance to interact with pro scouts.
English was credited with two tackles, half a sack and a hurry in the game.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder from Powder Springs, Ga., could play defensive end in a 4-3 system, or outside linebacker in a 3-4 system, in the NFL. He moved inside on the line during some practices.
“They moved me inside to show my versatility,” he said. “I can rush from the inside too. I can use my speed to get around guards.”
English had 21 career starts for the Gamecocks and had a team-high and career-best nine sacks in 2017. He was named second-team All-SEC by The Associated Press.
He had 60 tackles in 2016, including a team-best 13 tackles for loss, which tied for 10th in the conference. His 15 career sacks are tied for ninth on the Gamecocks’ all-time list.
English touted his strength, speed and versatility as his best assets.
“At South Carolina, I dropped into coverage quite a bit,” he said. “I feel pretty comfortable doing that.”
The NFL Draft is April 27-29.
“I definitely think I can play outside linebacker at the next level,” he said.
More Gamecocks in all-star games
Defensive end Marquavius Lewis and defensive back Jordan Diggs played Jan. 15 in the Tropical Bowl in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Comments