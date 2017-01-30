Florida All-American wants Jamyest Williams at South Carolina

All-American Florida cornerback Teez Tabor learned his craft from South Carolina’s Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson, who recruited him to Gainseville and developed him early in his Gator career.
And now he wants Jamyest Williams to do the same.
Tabor tweeted he’d like to see Williams land with the Gamecocks. The Grayson High School star is currently committed to USC, but said he’s 50-50 between the Gamecocks and Georgia heading into National Signing Day.
One of the livest corners in this class @Jamy0602. Wonder where he going? I really wanna see him at USC— Teez Tabor (@_31Flavorz) January 30, 2017
Williams will announce at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at his school.
Tabor had played a role in Williams’ commitment, as the former five-star was on the same flight as Williams from Portland, Ore., after The Opening. Tabor sold Williams on the relationship he still had with Robinson, more than a year after Robinson and Muschamp left Florida.
