February 2, 2017 1:42 PM

Gamecocks OL coach Eric Wolford breaks down new recruits

Posted by Ben Breiner

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford came to Columbia in the midst of a recruiting cycle, inheriting three commits and adding a couple more, one on signing day.

The former Youngstown State coach broke down his five new charges on video for GamecocksOnline.com.

On Summie Carlay:

“He’s a guy that comes from a great program here in South Carolina. We feel like he has a bright future here. He’s a guy that, when he puts a little bit of weight on, get him in the weight room, he’ll be a guy that can contribute here.”

On Eric Douglas:

“He’s a guy that played tackle as a sophomore and as a junior. Played inside at center his senior year. Played at Mallard Creek, is used to winning, comes from a winning program.”

On Dennis Daley:

“He’s been coached by Bert Williams down there (at Georgia Military College). Great program. And Dennis will have a chance to come in and compete for a job this fall.”

On Jordan Rhodes:

“A guy we found here late. He’s a guy that played one year of football. He will come in at the tackle position. He’s got tremendous athletic ability. He’s a guy that finishes blocks. He’s a guy that has tremendous upside.”

On Jordon Carty:

We’ve been recruiting him here for some time. And we’re obviously excited about him. He has left tackle ability. Can play right tackle. And he’s a guy that if he handles his business here will be a longtime player.

Offensive linemen tend to redshirt more often than those at other spot, though Daley as a junior college player would be more likely to find a role quickly.

The Gamecocks lose only one player, tackle Mason Zandi, off last season’s offensive line. They’ll return seven players who have started at least one game.

