ESPN writer bullish on Gamecocks signee Jamyest Williams

South Carolina fans had to sweat it out before Grayson (Ga.) cornerback Jamyest Williams revealed his decision to stick with the Gamecocks.
According to one ESPN writer, they won’t have to wait long to see him make an impact.
SEC reporter Greg Ostendorf mentioned Williams in a roundup of freshmen the writers were most interested to see in the fall of 2017.
“If we’re talking about the player I’m most excited about, it’s Jamyest Williams,” Ostendorf wrote. “The 5-foot-9, 173-pound cornerback is the highest-ranked player South Carolina has signed in the ESPN 300 (No. 39) since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011. The Georgia native was a major coup for Will Muschamp and his staff, and the odds of him playing early are pretty high.”
Muschamp said Williams could play a role as a returner in addition to working at nickel and outside cornerback. While he’s not the biggest player, he’s both fast and dynamic.
“Basically, they just want to get him on the field early,” Ostendorf wrote. “So remember the name because you'll be hearing it a lot next fall.”
