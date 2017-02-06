Gamecocks football coach named top 25 recruiter nationally

South Carolina co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon was named one of the nation’s top 25 recruiters for the 2017 cycle by Rivals.com.
According to the story announcing the top 25, “The former Georgia assistant has always handled the city of Atlanta, and he had success once again in the 2017 class. He played a major role in helping land four-star defensive lineman Aaron Sterling on National Signing Day and also helped nab early enrollee defensive tackle MJ Webb. He also helped assist on the Gamecocks' impressive wide receiver haul of OrTre Smith, Shi Smith and Chad Terrell, all Rivals250 prospects.”
In 247Sports’ rankings, McClendon came in ranked 72nd, and was also credited with for his role as a secondary recruiter for Jamyest Williams. Gamecocks defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson ranked slightly better in that metric, coming in 56th with a hand in securing seven commitments, including Williams.
McClendon, 33, just completed his first season at South Carolina. On the field in 2016, McClendon developed sophomore Deebo Samuel and freshman Bryan Edwards. Samuel led the team with 59 receptions for 783 yards, while Edwards turned in the second-best true freshman season in Gamecock history behind only Alshon Jeffery, with 44 catches for 590 yards.
