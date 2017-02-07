USC president Pastides dumps on football recruiting rankings

COLUMBIA University of South Carolina president Harris Pastides on Monday dumped on recruiting rankings before praising head football coach Will Muschamp and his staff.
Speaking at the Columbia Rotary Club’s weekly lunch, Pastides lauded the Gamecocks’ “great football signing day” last week. After going 6-7 in his first full year at USC, Muschamp landed the 21st ranked class, according to 247Sports.
“You know the pundits – No. 20, No. 19, still a pretty good number – but they don’t know. They don’t really know how all those players are going to pan out,” Pastides said. “It takes teamwork, right? It takes chemistry, right? It takes great coaching, and we have great coaches. We really do. I believe in these gentlemen.
“They have the right values, work ethic and skill set to take a four-star player and make him a five, a three into a four, a two into a three. They’ve got that capability, so don’t just believe all those rankings.”
Pastides saved some love for USC’s basketball and baseball teams – all ranked in the top 25.
He said the 39-6 combined record of the Gamecocks men and women’s basketball teams is tops in the country, prompting a loud ovation.
Comments