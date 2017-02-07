ESPN rates Gamecocks non-league slate in 10 hardest for 2017

The South Carolina football program will usually have a somewhat daunting out-of-conference schedule with the in-state rivalry game against Clemson locked in.
Throw in a neutral-site opener against another Power 5 program, and it’s one of the toughest in the nation.
ESPN’s Chris Low rated the Gamecocks’ non-conference schedule as the eighth-hardest in the country in 2017. Fellow SEC schools Georgia and Florida came in at sixth and second respectively, with Pitt taking the top spot.
The Gamecocks will open their season at the Belk College Kickoff Game in Charlotte against N.C. State. The Wolfpack have won seven or eight games the past three years.
In late September, USC hosts a Louisiana Tech team that quietly had one of the best offenses nationally (its 44.3 points per game ranked second). South Carolina has to close the season with the back-to-back of an option Wofford team that went 10-4 with a top-20 finish in 2016 and the defending national champions.
Comments