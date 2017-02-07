ESPN ranks Gamecocks QBs as second-best in the SEC East

South Carolina’s football team opened the past two seasons with plenty of questions at the quarterback spot.
The Gamecocks should have fewer going into 2017.
ESPN’s Sam Khan Jr. ranked the SEC team’s quarterback situations and placed the Gamecocks, with Jake Bentley looking established at the helm, seventh in the league. But that puts USC second in the SEC East, only behind Georgia with Jacob Eason.
“Jake Bentley is yet another talented young SEC QB who appears to have a bright future,” Kahn Jr. wrote. “Behind him is Brandon McIlwain, who also got starting experience as a true freshman in 2016. Veteran Michael Scarnecchia returns from an injury that kept him out all last season, and 2017 recruit Jay Urich will join the team in the summer.”
Bentley threw for 1,420 yards with nine scores and four interceptions in seven games. He led the team to a 4-2 record to end the regular season and earn a bowl spot and then threw for 390 yards in a bowl loss.
