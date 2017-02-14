USC Gamecocks Football

February 14, 2017 10:44 AM

South Carolina spring game to be televised

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

The SEC released its schedule of the conference’s spring football games, and two things stand out for South Carolina fans.

The Garnet and Black game comes first, and it’s televised.

The conference schedule has USC’s spring game at 2 p.m. on April 1, the only SEC spring game that day. The game will be on SEC Network.

No other spring games are on that day, with one the following Friday and four the next Saturday.

The Gamecocks are scheduled to start spring practice Feb. 25.

Sat, Apr 1

2 p.m.

South Carolina Spring Game:

Garnett-Black Spring Game

SEC Network

Fri, Apr 7

7:30 p.m.

Florida Spring Game:

Orange & Blue Debut

SEC Network

Sat, Apr 8

noon

Ole Miss Spring Game:

Grove Bowl

SEC Network

2 p.m.

Texas A&M Spring Game

ESPNU

2 p.m.

Auburn Spring Game:

A-Day

SEC Network

4 p.m.

Mississippi State Spring Game:

Maroon-White Game

SEC Network

Fri, Apr 14

7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Spring Game:

Kentucky Blue-White Game

SEC Network

Sat, Apr 15

2 p.m.

Missouri Spring Game:

Black & Gold Game

SEC Network

Sat, Apr 22

2 p.m.

Georgia Spring Game:

G-Day

SEC Network

3 p.m.

Alabama Spring Game:

A-Day

ESPN

4 p.m.

Tennessee Spring Game:

Orange & White Game

SEC Network

8 p.m.

LSU Spring Game

National L-Club Day

SEC Network

Sat, Apr 29

1 p.m.

Arkansas Spring Game:

Red-White Spring Game

SEC Network

Related content

USC Gamecocks Football

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Connor Shaw back running, throwing, preparing for 2017 NFL season

View more video

Sports Videos