South Carolina spring game to be televised

The SEC released its schedule of the conference’s spring football games, and two things stand out for South Carolina fans.
The Garnet and Black game comes first, and it’s televised.
The conference schedule has USC’s spring game at 2 p.m. on April 1, the only SEC spring game that day. The game will be on SEC Network.
No other spring games are on that day, with one the following Friday and four the next Saturday.
The Gamecocks are scheduled to start spring practice Feb. 25.
Sat, Apr 1
2 p.m.
South Carolina Spring Game:
Garnett-Black Spring Game
SEC Network
Fri, Apr 7
7:30 p.m.
Florida Spring Game:
Orange & Blue Debut
SEC Network
Sat, Apr 8
noon
Ole Miss Spring Game:
Grove Bowl
SEC Network
2 p.m.
Texas A&M Spring Game
ESPNU
2 p.m.
Auburn Spring Game:
A-Day
SEC Network
4 p.m.
Mississippi State Spring Game:
Maroon-White Game
SEC Network
Fri, Apr 14
7:30 p.m.
Kentucky Spring Game:
Kentucky Blue-White Game
SEC Network
Sat, Apr 15
2 p.m.
Missouri Spring Game:
Black & Gold Game
SEC Network
Sat, Apr 22
2 p.m.
Georgia Spring Game:
G-Day
SEC Network
3 p.m.
Alabama Spring Game:
A-Day
ESPN
4 p.m.
Tennessee Spring Game:
Orange & White Game
SEC Network
8 p.m.
LSU Spring Game
National L-Club Day
SEC Network
Sat, Apr 29
1 p.m.
Arkansas Spring Game:
Red-White Spring Game
SEC Network
