Brett Favre to speak at South Carolina football coaches clinic

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre tried his hand at coaching, helping a local high school team in Mississippi after retiring form the NFL.

Next month, he’ll speak to South Carolina high school coaches at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The South Carolina football official twitter account posted a graphic of Favre and Will Muschamp, advertising the former Green Bay Packer, New York Jet and Minnesota Viking’s appearance at the Will Muschamp Coaches Clinic. Favre will be a guest speaker.

Don't forget to register for this year's Will Muschamp Coaches Clinic featuring guest speaker Brett Favre! Visit https://t.co/QeMAkc0dCw pic.twitter.com/1xBpC1KnNe — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) February 14, 2017

Favre retired in 2010 with the most passing touchdowns and yards in NFL history. He won three MVP awards and led the Packers to the Super Bowl.