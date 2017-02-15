South Carolina spring ball dates announced

South Carolina’s 2017 spring football practice dates have been set, the school announced Wednesday. Drills start Saturday, Feb. 25, and conclude with the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 1.
Most practices will take place in the mornings at the football practice facility, located at the west end of Gamecock Park. If inclement weather should arise, the practices may be moved into the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility. Scrimmages will be held at Williams-Brice Stadium.
All practices, with the exception of the spring game, are closed to the public.
The Garnet & Black Spring Game will kickoff at 2 pm at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, April 1. The contest will be televised by SEC Network. Admission is free.
The annual Pro Timing Day is set for Tuesday, March 14, beginning in the weight room at 8 am. Only the field work occurring at Williams-Brice Stadium will be open to the media and general public.
SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL PRACTICE
Saturday, February 25 Practice #1
Monday, February 27 Practice #2
Tuesday, February 28 Practice #3
Thursday, March 2 Practice #4
Tuesday, March 14 Practice #5, Pro Day – 8 am
Thursday, Mach 16 Practice #6
Friday, March 17 Practice #7
Saturday, March 18 Practice #8 - Scrimmage
Tuesday, March 21 Practice #9
Thursday, March 23 Practice #10
Saturday, March 25 Practice #11 - Scrimmage
Tuesday, March 28 Practice #12
Thursday, March 30 Practice #13
Friday, March 31 Practice #14
Saturday, April 1 Garnet & Black Spring Game – 2 pm
