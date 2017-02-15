Former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney atop 247Sports all-time rankings

Jadeveon Clowney will always stand in the pantheon of great high school recruits to sign with the Gamecocks. But 247Sports bestowed another distinction on him.
One of the five best recruits this century.
Clowney was tied for first in the recruiting service’s all-time rankings, which start in 2000. He was only five players to be given a perfect score of 1.0000.
Clowney shared that distinction with former Texas quarterback Vince Young, Florida State linebacker Ernie Sims, Ole Miss defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche and current Michigan defensive tackle Rashan Gary.
Clowney was a two-time First-Team All-American in Columbia, winning the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2012. He finished a three-year career with 24 sacks and 47 tackles for loss.
He was drafted No. 1 overall by the Houston Texans, and was named second-team All-Pro this year.
