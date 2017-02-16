South Carolina WR haul for 2017 ranked top 10 in the country

The South Carolina football team needed more wide receivers. The team happened to have renowned recruiters Bryan McClendon coaching that position.
So the Gamecocks loading up isn’t that much of a surprise.
Rivals Woody Wommack pegged South Carolina’s three-man wide receiver class as the ninth-best haul at the position. USC signed three receivers, OrTre Smith, Chad Terrell and Shi Smith, all rated as four stars by the recruiting service.
“The Gamecocks plan to throw the ball more in 2017 and with the weapons the school added in this year’s class, it should come as no surprise,” Wommack wrote. “OrTre Smith was the top player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina and has the chance to make an immediate impact. Meanwhile, Shi Smith is a versatile x-factor type receiver who can be used in a variety of ways, whether it be inside or outside or perhaps even taking handoffs when needed. Terrell is a former basketball star with an impressive leaping ability and will surely be both a third down and red zone target.”
OrTre Smith is already enrolled, while the other two will arrive in the summer.
The Gamecocks have Deebo Samuel (783 yards, 59 catches) and Bryan Edwards (590 yards, 44 receptions) as established receivers, but no other wide receiver had more than eight catches or 69 yards. That’s despite Samuel missing almost all or most of four games and Edwards sitting out one.
