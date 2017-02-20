South Carolina 2017 DT haul ranked top-10 by Rivals.com

One area South Carolina football fans harped on through the 2016 season was the run defense and a defensive line that got pushed around at times.
Will Muschamp’s staff’s attempts to rectify that have now drawn national attention.
South Carolina’s three-man defensive tackle class was ranked No. 6 nationally by Rivals’ Nick Krueger. The recruiting service gave M.J. Webb and Aaron Sterling four stars, plus had junior college signee Javon Kinlaw as a three-star.
“It didn’t take much time for Will Muschamp to start effectively recruiting to Columbia after doubling the Gamecocks’ win total from last season and landing a top-20 recruiting class in 2017,” Krueger wrote. “Both Webb and Sterling are Georgia prospects with an opportunity to help improve a defense that, on average, allowed more that 200 yards rushing and 400 yards of offense per game last year. Kinlaw is a junior college prospect out of Mississippi, but weighs in at 6-5, 304 pounds, and will add depth to the group.”
Webb is already on campus, and went though some bowl practices with the Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks return starting tackles Ulric Jones and Taylor Stallworth, plus backup Keir Thomas, who saw a lot of time as a true freshman. They also get Stephon Taylor and possibly Aaron Thompson off redshirt seasons.
