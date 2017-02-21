Former Gamecocks QB Connor Mitch leaves a second team

Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Mitch’s stint at his second school ended the same way as the first.
James Madison coach Mike Houston told Greg Madia of the Harrisonburg Daily News-Record on Tuesday that Mitch, who left South Carolina after spring practice last year, left the program. Mitch was the opening-game starter in 2015, but got hurt and didn’t play again.
Before JMU spring football presser, coach Mike Houston tells me ex-So. Carolina QB Connor Mitch has left the program.— Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) February 21, 2017
“Connor has made the decision to leave the program,” Houston told Madia. “We wish him the best of luck and I certainly appreciate everything he did and his contribution to the season last year.”
Mitch won a drawn out quarterback battle in Columbia in 2015, but his time as a starter lasted only two games. Hip and shoulder injuries suffered during his his second start knocked him out for the rest of the season. He completed only 13-of-29 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
After it appeared he’d be behind Perry Orth and Brandon McIlwain on the depth chart in spring, he announced his intention to transfer in May.
In his one season at JMU, Mitch threw only 17 passes as a backup for the FCS national champions. He had 68 yards and an interception. Starting QB Bryan Schor was also going to be a senior in 2017.
