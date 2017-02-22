Bryan Edwards recovering from offseason surgery

Two South Carolina receivers will miss the first part of spring football practice as they recover from injuries.
Sophomore Bryan Edwards had offseason surgery for sports hernia. Edwards came to South Carolina after hurting a knee his senior season at Conway High.
“He played in pain the entire season,” Muschamp said. “We need to get him healthy.”
Edwards played in 12 games last year and was third on the team with 44 catches for 590 yards and four touchdowns.
Incoming freshman receiver OrTre Smith will also be limited as he recovers from ankle surgery that happened during his senior year at Wando High.
Both will practice in individual drills but won’t be involved in the team portions such as 11-on-11.
Senior linebacker Skai Moore (neck) has been battling turf toe but has been cleared for everything, Muschamp said.
Other injury news:
▪ Offensive lineman Christian Pellage (strained calf)
▪ Wide receiver Randrecous Davis (strained ab)
▪ Running back CJ Freeman (ACL injury)
▪ Defensive back Morgan Vest (meniscus)
USC’s 2017 spring football practices start Saturday and conclude with the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 1.
All practices, with the exception of the spring game, are closed to the public.
The spring game will kick off at 2 pm April 1 at Williams-Brice Stadium and be televised by SEC Network. Admission is free.
The annual Pro Timing Day is set for Tuesday, March 14, beginning in the weight room at 8 am. Only the field work occurring at Williams-Brice Stadium will be open to the general public.
