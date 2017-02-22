Zack Bailey finds offensive line shakeup challenging and exciting

After a breakout fall at left guard, South Carolina junior offensive lineman Zack Bailey will spend his spring at right tackle.
“Zack is a good enough athlete to play on the edge,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said Wednesday in announcing the potential switch. “We felt he would handle the move the best. It’s about finding the best five guys.”
Bailey, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound Summerville native, will share time with junior Blake Camper at right tackle this spring with the eye on earning the full-time starting job for the fall.
“The transition is great. They’re taking baby steps for me,” Bailey said. “It’s not like they are throwing me into the fire. I’m processing it. It’s challenging, and I like that. I like the fact that it’s challenging me and forcing me to learn more about the game. Versatility is a great thing, here and later on.”
Bailey has started 18 games in his career, including all 13 last year at left guard.
South Carolina will open spring practice, its second under Muschamp, on Saturday. The Gamecocks will work junior Malik Young and redshirt freshman Sadarius Hutcherson at left tackle to open spring practice.
Comments